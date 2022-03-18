Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,236,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,173. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.