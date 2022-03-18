Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 95

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.