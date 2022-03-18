DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.01 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.60). Approximately 707,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.68).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $618.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

