DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.4%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.01 ($5.50) and last traded at €5.10 ($5.60). Approximately 707,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.68).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $618.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)
