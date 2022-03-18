Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.92) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

DGE opened at GBX 3,688 ($47.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £85.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,668.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,703.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($10,738.96). Insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

