Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEO. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $954.62.

DEO stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo has a twelve month low of $163.41 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

