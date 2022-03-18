Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

