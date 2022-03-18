DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.33. 1,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,543,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.73.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

