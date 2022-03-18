Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Update

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 127.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,843,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.26. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,710. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

