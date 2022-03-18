Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.