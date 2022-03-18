Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)
