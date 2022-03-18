Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.28

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,922 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

