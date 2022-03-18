Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.28

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,922 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.
About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)
Featured Articles
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.