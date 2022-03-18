DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.63 on Thursday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $10,054,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

