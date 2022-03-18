Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $265.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.72.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.