Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,703. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.