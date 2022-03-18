Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.03. Doma shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 11,230 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

