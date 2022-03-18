Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.03. Doma shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 11,230 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
