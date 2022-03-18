Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of D traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 75,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.