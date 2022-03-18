Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPUKY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $12.45.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

