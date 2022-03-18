Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 405,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,423. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 149,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

