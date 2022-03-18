Douglas A. Dachille Acquires 10,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $10.76 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

