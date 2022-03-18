DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOYU opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 855,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.