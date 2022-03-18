DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 472,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

