Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 507,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

