Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.28 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 6.66%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 507,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
