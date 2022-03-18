Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.42

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.42 and last traded at C$49.84, with a volume of 13806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.33.
DRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.66.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
