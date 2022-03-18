Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.42

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.42 and last traded at C$49.84, with a volume of 13806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.33.

DRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.