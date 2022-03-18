DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

