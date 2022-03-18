Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 541,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.