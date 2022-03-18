Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 236,698 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.74.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
