Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 236,698 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.