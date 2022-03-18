Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 247,529 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 1,310 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,532.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth about $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.