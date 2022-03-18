DXdao (DXD) 1-Day Volume Tops $239,449.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. DXdao has a market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $239,449.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $508.79 or 0.01216951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00276720 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.