dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading Up 10%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) were up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 76,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 23,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

DynaCERT, Incis engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company’s product is Hydragen, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

