E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 3,191,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,069,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.