Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.74 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.97. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,317. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

