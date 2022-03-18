Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $95.49. 3,643,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,806. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

