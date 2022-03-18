Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

