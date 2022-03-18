EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $194.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

