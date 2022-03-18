Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.23 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88.
About Edap Tms (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
