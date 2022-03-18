Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.23 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

