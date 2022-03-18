Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 67,905 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.