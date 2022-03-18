Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

