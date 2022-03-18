Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

