Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,673 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $41,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 513,940 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.00 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

