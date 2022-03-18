Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 9,998 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $263.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

