Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Novavax by 177.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.16.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

