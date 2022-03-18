Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

