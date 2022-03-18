Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KWEB stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.