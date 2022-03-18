Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $19.69 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

