Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,610 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,632,000 after buying an additional 220,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.