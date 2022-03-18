Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,278% compared to the average volume of 99 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.