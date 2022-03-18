Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.35.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

