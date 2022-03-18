Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

