Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EMCF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emclaire Financial by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Emclaire Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 100,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

