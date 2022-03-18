Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

EHC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 909,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,397. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

